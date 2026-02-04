We get a sneak peek at how Ballet West dancers learn to "fly" for "Peter Pan"

"Peter Pan" has aerial choreography unlike anything Ballet West has done before -- it has even more flying than "Nutcracker" and "Dracula".

Jenny Hardman visited Capitol Theatre where rehearsals are underway.

Dancers perform ballet while soaring through the air as the audience is immersed in the classic tale of the transition of child to adult, reminding us that we can maintain our child-like wonder as we grow older.

Peter Pan choreographed by Trey McIntyre first premiered in 2002 with Houston Ballet.

It has been performed across the country with its Utah Premiere with Ballet West this February 13-22, 2026.

You can get your tickets today at BalletWest.org or by calling 801-869-6900.