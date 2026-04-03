We have your Easter dinner main dish covered with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Perfect Easter Glazed Ham

Ingredients

1 bone-in ham

Whole cloves as needed

3 c. brown sugar

½ c. whole grain mustard

1 bottle black cherry soda, or any favorite soda that isn't diet

¼ c. cider vinegar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Use a sharp knife to score the ham ¼ inch deep in a diamond or crisscross pattern. Place cloves in the center of each diamond or square.

2. Place the ham in a roasting pan, cover loosely with foil and place in the oven to bake for 2 hours.

3. Add the brown sugar, mustard, soda, and cider vinegar to a pot over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring often to thoroughly mix. Lower the heat and slowly simmer 15 or so minutes or until the glaze starts to thicken a bit.

4. After the two hour bake, remove the ham and use a brush or spoon and glaze the ham to coat completely. Put the ham back in the oven and cook for the next hour adding more glaze every 15 minutes.

5. Rest the ham 15 minutes before slicing and serving with any extra glaze. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.