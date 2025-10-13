We meet the new Miss Utah Volunteer

The new Miss Utah Volunteer was crowned on October 4, 2025 during the pageant at the Mid Valley Performing Arts Center.

We met Miss Utah Volunteer, Emma Shelton, who is from Vernal, Utah.

This summer Emma will be competing at the national pageant held in Tennessee.

Emma says she aspires to be a Traveling Missions Nurse and her initiative is to bring awareness to Type 1 Diabetes.

Contestants in the Miss Utah Volunteer pageant competed in categories including private interview, talent, fitness & wellness, and evening gown and on-stage question, each contributing 25 percent to the final score.

Emma won an 8K scholarship to be used at the college or university of her choice.

You can learn more at missutahvolunteer.org.