We need the snow, but is your car ready for slick roads?

Get your car winter-ready at AAMCO
After a hot summer, do you know if your car is ready for winter? Here are things AAMCO says to check before the big storms hit.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 15:54:48-05

After a long, hot, dry summer, it's hard to remember what driving on slick snowy roads is like.

Jenny went to AAMCO in Sandy to talk with Todd Ashcroft for some tips.

Todd says first, check your cooling system. Make sure the coolant is full and doesn't have too much water in it. That way your heater will work.

Second, he says check your air conditioner. The air conditioner is how the defrosting system runs.

Third, check to see if your wiper blades are working.

Fourth, make sure the tread on your tires is still good.

AAMCO can check all of that for you. And, right now they have a special offer: 50 percent off their Transmission Safeguard Service.

For more information and to find the closest AAMCO to you, visit AAMCOutah.com.

