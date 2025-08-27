We surprised our Super Senior at the fruit orchard where she volunteers her time

If you're looking for our Super Senior for August, you'll likely find her working in an orchard where she volunteers her time.

After retiring from a nursing career, Sandra Haak now helps manage a community fruit orchard with more than 80 fruit trees.

She spends many of her days pulling weeds, watering plants or just checking on the historic fruit trees.

But that's not all — she's also assisting a Girl Scout complete her Bronze Award, which also happens to be in gardening and pollinator plants.

Heather Dupaix works at the orchard and nominated Sandra. She says, "This woman is my hero, I admire her so much, and it has been an honor getting to know her over the last three years."

She goes on to say, "Without her, we wouldn't have this beautiful orchard."

Morgan Saxton and Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, surprised Sandra with the Super Senior recognition.

Trinka says she's an example of someone who is doing extraordinary things in their community!

Sandra was presented with a gift basket from Kneaders and a $250 gift certificate.

If you know someone who should be recognized, you can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized.

