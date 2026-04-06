We talk to one of the athletes who brought home a silver medal at the Winter Games

"Park City Nation" is a group of 57 competitors representing six countries at the 2026 Winter Games.

One of them is Utah native Casey Dawson, who along with his teammates, brought home the silver in Speedskating Team Pursuit.

Casey and other Olympic athletes as well as Paralympians from across Utah were welcomed home with a parade in Park City on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Many of the athletes grew up in Park City, trained with one of the Youth Sports Alliance's seven winter sports teams, or relocated to Park City to train at its world-class venues and coaching programs.

The athletes earned multiple medals at the 2026 Winter Games.

If "Park City Nation" were competing as their own nation, they would have finished 14th in the Olympic medal standings, tied with Finland and Australia.

You can follow Casey's journey at instagram.com/caseydawson11.