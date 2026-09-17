We talk to the actor who plays "King Nebuchadnezzar" in the new film "Daniel and the Fiery Furnace"

Daniel and the Fiery Furnace is an epic live-action biblical drama that brings the origin story of the prophet Daniel to life against the backdrop of exile in Babylon.

It is opening in theaters on Friday, September 18, 2026 and we talked with Salt Lake City-based actor Elijah Alexander who plays King Nebuchadnezzar in the film.

His character is a ruthless king who issues a decree demanding absolute worship under penalty of death.

Elijah says, "The journey of this king is an actor's dream."

But three faithful men—Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego—refuse to bow, they choose to be cast into a blazing furnace rather than betray their God.

In the face of impossible odds, their defiance ignites a miracle that is seen around the world.

Elijah says he's wanted to portray a Biblical character his entire career which is now 17 years in the making.

He's been on Broadway, in TV shows, in The Utah Shakespeare Festival and has narrated over 27 audiobooks.

