We talk with rising recording artist Aurelian about her new song "The Fire I Am".

Aurelian is a rising recording artist whose music features K-pop, trap-pop and alternative pop.

The music video for her new song "The Fire I Am" was filmed in Utah.

On Instagram Aurelian says, "I wrote The Fire I Am from the space between heartbreak and destiny. It's not just about surviving pain—it's about becoming the kind of woman who no longer begs for love, but calls in the king meant to stand beside her. A song for every lonely night that turned into power."

The song is one of more than a dozen already streaming on music platforms and Aurelian is planning her official debut state performance.

Aurelian spent time living and working in South Korea and that's where she developed her personal style and is often described as "The Evanescence of Korea."

You can follow her on Instagram @aurelians7.

