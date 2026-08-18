We Win Injury Law can be your insurance adjuster translator

Tyler T. Todd from We Win Injury Law joined us in studio to translate some common insurance adjuster questions. He says sometimes what they say and what you hear may not be entirely the same thing.

What the insurance company says: "How are you feeling?"

What you hear: "They're just being friendly."

Translation: Your answer may become part of the claim record. Be accurate, don't minimize or exaggerate.

What the insurance company says: "We just need a recorded statement."

What you hear: "They just need my side of the story."

Translation: A recorded statement is formal. Your exact words may matter later, answer only what you know.

What the insurance company says: "There wasn't much damage."

What you hear: "The crash was too minor for me to be compensated for my injuries."

Translation: Vehicle damage is one fact; not the whole story. A photo does not tell you everything about the person inside, their injuries, their treatment.

What the insurance company says: "We can send you a check today, just turn in your medical bills later."

What you hear: "They're taking care of me."

Translation: This is a final check! You've limited your recovery, and you are at their mercy for whether they accept future bills or not.

What the insurance company says: "Just sign this authorization or release."

What you hear: "It's routine paperwork."

Translation: A medical authorization can gather records; a release can end your entire claim! Read the scope before you sign.

What the insurance company says: "This is our final offer. It expires in 5 days."

What you hear: "This is my last chance to get paid."

Translation: "Final" may describe their position, not your legal deadline. Know what the release covers and what remains unknown. Utah has years long statute of limitations for a reason.

Words that should make you slow down: Recorded, Authorization, Release, Final, Settlement.

Slow down. Read it. Ask questions.

Need help? Call We Win Injury Law at 435-688-9558 or visit wewininjurylaw.com.