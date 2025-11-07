Weekend Movies Reviews: "The Lowdown", "Pluribus" and "Frankenstein"

Streaming on Hulu is the action / drama "The Lowdown," starring Ethan Hawke. A determined bookstore owner in Tulsa moonlights as an investigative journalist, digging into local corruption. When his reporting uncovers sinister connections, he must protect both his family and the truth. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "With an amazing cast including Jean Tripplehorn, Keith David, Peter Dinklage and the late Graham Greene, The Lowdown is a not-to-be missed series and I have sincere hopes for a season 2." Hegives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the dark comedy series "Pluribus". Starring "Better Call Saul's" Rhea Seehorn and created by "Breaking Bad's" Vince Gilligan, "Pluribus" follows the most miserable person on Earth and the one who must save the world from artificial happiness. Tony says, "The series focuses on the idea that 'if everyone is always happy then no one is really happy' as Seehorn's character navigates through a world of saccharine smiles and government coercion." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Netflix, Guillermo Del Toro re-envisions Mary Shelly's "Frankenstein". A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both. Tony says, "This version of Frankenstein is a beautifully filmed and acted adaptation that questions who is the real monster in the story. Oscar Isaac gives us a powerful performance as a man driven by his own demons perverting his quest to conquer death." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can find more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.