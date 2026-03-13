Weekend Reviews: A docuseries, a true crime documentary, a drama and a psychological thriller

Streaming on Hulu is the 3-part docuseries "Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese". The series follows the investigation into the 2012 murder of West Virginia teen Skylar Neese, whose closest friends were implicated in her death. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Friends Like These" covers a lot of information and procedure leading up to the conclusion, some may find the series a bit draggy. But if you're into solid police work I think this documentary really pays off. He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Again it's streaming on Hulu and gets a B. It's rated TV-MA. Streaming on Apple TV+ is the crime documentary "Twisted Yoga". Ex-members of a Tantric yoga school speak out about how they went from searching for wellness to fearing they'd joined a cult and allegedly suffered abuse and manipulation at the hands of a self-styled guru. Tony says, "Twisted Yoga asks 'how can otherwise intelligent people be so easily manipulated and conned?' The answers aren't simple as this 3-part documentary explains," says Tony. He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the new action / drama series "The Madison". A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy; they process their grief while vacationing in rural Montana, where they explore human connection amid their profound sorrow. Tony says,

"The Madison is another home run for creator Taylor Sheridan as he steers away from Yellowstone and gives us a series about the power of family when working through grief." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new psychological thriller "The Gates". Three friends' road trip turns terrifying when they witness a murder in a gated community and must find a way to get out. Tony says, "Outside of featuring James Van Der Beek's final performance before he passed, "The Gates" ends up another average horror film at best. There nothing here that is original or makes this film standout." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.