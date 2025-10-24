Weekend Reviews: A true crime series, stand-up comedy, a romance and a docudrama

Streaming on Prime is the true crime series "Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam". Zack Horwitz built a Ponzi scheme to fund his Hollywood dreams, faking wealth until his deception collapsed leaving $200 million missing. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "This documentary has it all, greed, lust and desire. It's a truly binge-worthy series that takes a deep dive into one man's obsession with fame." He gives at A and it's not rated.

If you're looking for a few laughs, then you check out a new stand up special "Damn That's Crazy". Comedian Frankie Quiñones performs stand-up about love, addiction and navigating the political dynamics of family barbecues. Tony gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters this week is the new romance film "Regretting You". The story centers on the strained relationship between young mother and her teenage daughter, and the aftermath of a tragic death, forcing them to navigate life's challenges together. The film stars Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames. Tony says, "Regretting You is an overly sentimental mother / daughter story that doesn't quite hit the right notes. Although the acting is good, the story lacks is trying to hard to make an emotional connection with the viewer." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the docudrama "Last Days". Tony says, "Although Last Days is beautifully filmed and acted, the story is confusing and clouded in it's storytelling, leaving the audience baffled and bewildered at what they are watching." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more movie news at screenchatter.com.