Weekend Reviews: "Above the Line", "Due West", and "The Ark"

Streaming on Prime is the new comedy caper film "Above the Line". In the film, six Hollywood hopefuls get the opportunity of a lifetime to burglarize a producer that screwed them over and steal his Best Picture awards. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Even though the movie looks like it was filmed on a smartphone, the story is really very funny and the acting is very watchable." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Coming to theaters on July 28, 2026 and streaming now on Cineverse.com is the drama "Due West." In this controversial film, a small-town woman in need of medical care in West Texas is forced to break the law. Tony says, "Both Adrianne Palicki and Henry Thomas shine in this brilliant political debate that doesn't shy away from it's subject." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Entering it's 3rd season on the SyFy Channel and Peacock is the hit sci-fi series "The Ark".

The series is set 100 years in the future as planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. Tony says, "Season 3 of The Ark is television sci-fi at its best. The new season offers terrific writing, acting and special effects making The Ark one of the best on the small screen." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

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