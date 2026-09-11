Weekend Reviews: "Bobby's Triple Threat" and "Runner"

Streaming on Disney + and Food Network is the cooking competition series "Bobby's Triple Threat". The series features one competitor per episode who enters Bobby Flay's secret kitchen to compete against professional chefs in three head-to-head rounds. If the competitor can out-cook the titans and earn more points, they take home a $25,000 cash prize. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Bobby's Triple Threat is exactly what you'd expect a cooking competition series should be ... sometimes cruel, sometimes funny and sometimes very staged." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new action comedy "Runner." It stars Owen Wilson, Rodrigo Santoro and Alan Ritchson. A former soldier and his unlikely partner become the targets of a ruthless cartel while racing to complete a critical medical delivery and save the life of a little girl. Tony says, "Runner is a funny, fast-paced and action-packed buddy picture that will satisfy any audience." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Actor Dolph Lundgren has written a deeply personal memoir about his life and his battle with kidney cancer. "Fights Worth Fighting" will be released September 22nd and be available wherever books are sold.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.