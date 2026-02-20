Weekend Reviews: One movie in theaters now, another coming soon and a streaming series

Streaming on Prime is the mystery suspense series "56 Days," it stars Dove Cameron.

A couple meet in a supermarket and fall for each other. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators find an unidentified body, brutally murdered and decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "56 Days is an onion of a mystery, with a little more revealed as layers are exposed with each new episode. Overall the 8-part series offers up some good moments here and there, but never really takes the mystery to the next level." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Coming soon to selected theaters is the comedy "BRB". It's the late 1990's and a love-sick teenage girl and her older sister embark on a road trip to meet her online boyfriend, but what begins as a fun, sisterly quest quickly develops into chaos as each girls' ulterior motives are revealed. Tony says, "BRB is a fun and nostalgic road trip into the past as we join these two sisters on a quest for love, but ultimately they find themselves." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the drama "I Can Only Imagine 2". In the sequel to "I Can Only Imagine," Tim Timmons is the opening act for the band 'Mercy Me,' and faces a personal crisis at the peak of his success. Tony says, "I Can Only Imagine 2 is simply a terrific film filled with love, tenderness, heartbreak and triumph." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

