Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Wendy is a perfect little lady looking for her forever family

Let's Find Wendy a Home!
Wendy is a retired breeder mama who is ready to be babied herself!
Let's find Wendy a Home!
Posted

Wendy is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's a perfect little lady, who has a curly coat that doesn't shed, and is groomed and ready to meet her forever family.

Wendy is about five years old, and is a miniature poodle.

She loves women, but will warm up to anyone after a minute or two. She's also good with other dogs, cats and kids.

She's described as funny affectionate, dignified, brave and gentle.

Wendy is vaccinated, chipped, spayed and just got a dental.

She is a retired breeder mama, so would love to be someone's companion.

If you'd like to meet Wendy, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org. Her adoption fee is $500.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Draper, at 195 E. 12300 S. on Saturday, December 6 from 1-4pm. Santa will be there and will take pictures with your pet too!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE