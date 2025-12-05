Wendy is a perfect little lady looking for her forever family

Wendy is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's a perfect little lady, who has a curly coat that doesn't shed, and is groomed and ready to meet her forever family.

Wendy is about five years old, and is a miniature poodle.

She loves women, but will warm up to anyone after a minute or two. She's also good with other dogs, cats and kids.

She's described as funny affectionate, dignified, brave and gentle.

Wendy is vaccinated, chipped, spayed and just got a dental.

She is a retired breeder mama, so would love to be someone's companion.

If you'd like to meet Wendy, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org. Her adoption fee is $500.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Draper, at 195 E. 12300 S. on Saturday, December 6 from 1-4pm. Santa will be there and will take pictures with your pet too!