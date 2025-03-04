We're celebrating Fat Tuesday at Délice French Bakery and Café

Chef Jean-Jacques Grossi is the owner of Délice French Bakery and Café, which serves up delicious French cuisine and pastries in South Salt Lake.

So of course Jenny Hardman had to check out their King Cakes for Fat Tuesday!

Chef Jean-Jacques makes his King Cake with brioche dough, filled with a pecan/ cinnamon filling and brown sugar and butter. And of course every cake has a plastic baby somewhere inside.

If you get the slice with the baby, tradition goes that you have to host the next party, or you may just be crowned queen or king for the day.

Délice French Bakery and Café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the same menu, meaning you can order breakfast all day.

There's also a great selection of sandwiches, soups and salads too.

You can learn more at delicebakeryslc.com