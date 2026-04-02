We're celebrating National Burrito Day with Bubbakoo's.

Their menu includes everything from burritos and tacos to quesadillas, bowls and nachos, all made fresh to order and packed with bold flavors.

But today it's all about burritos!

Guests can fully customize their burrito with a wide range of proteins, toppings and over a dozen signature sauces.

There's no wrong way to eat a burrito. Some people unwrap it completely, others keep it tightly wrapped in foil.

Some go bite-by-bite from the end, while others dive right into the middle.

Every Bubbakoo's order is prepared in front of you — from grilling the protein to topping it with your favorite sauces and sides. We're committed to freshness, quality, and giving guests full control over their meal every single time.

You can learn more at Bubbakoos.com or visit their locations and South Jordan.