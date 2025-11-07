Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

We're kicking off this season's Candy Cane Corner with a Donation Blitz in South Jordan

Candy Cane Corner
(The Place Advertiser) - Santa has an app that tells if someone's naughty or nice, so let's get more donations to Candy Cane Corner!
Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz
Candy Cane Corner
Posted

Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

On Friday, November 7, 2025, we are holding a Candy Cane Corner Blitz at Les Schwab Tire Center on 10532 South Redwood Road in South Jordan between 11am and 7pm with live reindeer on site from 4-6pm!

Top needed items this holiday season include:

  • Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes
  • Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)
  • Sports balls
  • Skateboards and scooters
  • Makeup (individual and sets)
  • Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage containers
  • Pots and pans
  • Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)
  • Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED:

In-person donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Centers locations across Utah.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE