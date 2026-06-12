We're talking FIFA World Cup with Fox 13's Andrea Urban

With the FIFA World Cup in full swing, we talked with Fox 13's Andrea Urban to get the basics of the game and what to watch for.

The World Cup expanded from 32 teams to a 48 team tournament in a record 16 stadiums and three countries in North America. That includes 11 in the U.S.

USMNT's games are against Australia, Paraguay and Turkey. USA hasn't made it past the round of 16 in the past three World Cups.

Fox 13 is partnering with Real Salt Lake for Soccer Celebrations.

These free events will take place at America First Field where guests can watch the U.S. National team play during three of the matches.

The first is Friday, June 16, 2026 at 7pm when USA will take on Paraguay.

Then, on June 19, 2026, it's USA vs. Australia. The watch party will begin at 1pm.

The third game will be on Friday, June 25, 2026 at 8p against Turkey.

Andrea says two soccer stars, Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo, are likely playing in their last World Cup appearances this year.