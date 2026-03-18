What began as a tribute has become one of America's most influential brands

Brothers Tommy and Will Higham co-founded Lola Blankets to honor their mother who gifted each of them a blanket before passing away from breast cancer.

What began as a tribute has now become one of America's most influential new consumer brands.

Lola has sold more than one million blankets and often have wait lists for restocking shades.

Their blankets are made with a signature "hug-you-back" stretch fabric, a rare 4-way stretch that molds to your body and creates a cocoon-like feel with double-sided comfort.

Lola Blankets also provide comforting weight without being overly heavy.

The blankets gained strong popularity on social media and have been featured in gift guides and used by celebrities. Celebrity fans of the brand include Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, Bethenny Frankel, Jake Shane, and more.

Plus, they have collaborations with Aviator Nation, Pookie, Tezza Barton, LANY, INdy Blue and more.

Lola Blankets is focused on giving back. Their "Blankets for the Brave" initiative donates to organizations including the Huntsman Cancer Institute and directly to women living with stage four breast cancer.

Last year alone, they donated $376,000 to the cause.

You can learn more at lolablankets.com and use code "THEPLACE35" for 35 percent off.