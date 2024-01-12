Watch Now
What do tires and pizza have in common? Right now, a lot!

Big O Tire and Papa Murphy's are teaming up for a special deal
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Big O Tires and Papa Murphy's pizza partnering to give you an amazing deal!

 When you buy a set of 4 select tires from Big O, you'll get FREE pizza products for a year.

Jenny Hardman went to Big O in Draper and talked with owner Cameron Presley, who says this is a campaign unlike they've ever done. So, you should take advantage of it.

Come into any locally owned and operated Big O Tires, there are more than 50 locations in Utah from Logan to Beaver, now through January 28, 2024 to get the deal.

The select set of 4 tires will include multiple tire brands. You can stop into your locally owned and operated big o tires for more details.

Stop by for a winter healthy car special for just $59.95 which includes an oil change, alignment check, fluids check, brake check, battery systems check and more.

Plus, get $100 instant savings on Big O Brand tires.

Big O has more than just tires, they can help with services like brakes, shocks and struts, oil changes, alignments, batteries and more.

Visit Bigotires.com to find a location near you.

