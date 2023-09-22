What does your cell phone have to do with the gorillas at Utah's Hogle Zoo?

What does your cell phone have to do with gorillas in the wild? A lot!

Jenny went to Utah's Hogle Zoo and talked with Primate Animal Keeper Hannah Comstock.

Hannah explained that coltan, a mineral, is a critical part of cell phones and small electronics.

It's mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where critically endangered gorillas live.

Mining coltan has led to deforestaton and hunting of gorillas, moving them closer to extinction.

But you can help support gorillas in their natural habitat! Every time you recycle an electronic, or just wait to upgrade, you reduce the demand for coltan mining.

Utah's Hogle Zoo collections small electronics like old phones, MP3 players, smart watches, iPods, Blackberrys, or any other small electronic. Just bring them to the Guest Service window at the Zoo to recycle!

Last year the community helped to recycle 118 pounds of devices!

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, Utah's Hogle Zoo is celebrating World Gorilla Day.

It's a great time to visit and learn more about the gorilla troop who lives at the zoo: Husani, Jabali, Georgia, Mary and Pele.

At 11:30am on Sunday there will be a keeper chat, plus themed animal enrichment.

You can learn more at hoglezoo.org.