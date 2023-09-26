What is a school day like for students at Utah Virtual Academy?

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is a tuition-free online school serving children grades K-12 throughout Utah.

The Lovetts from Heber City, Utah are big fans of Utah Virtual Academy and invited Jenny to their home to observe what a day is like for the students.

Sisters Lilly, a junior and Sadie, a freshman, say they like to learn their core courses online at home where there are fewer distractions. They say they can pay more attention to the actual work.

Plus, they like being able to work on their own schedule.

Lilly says, "I get up in the morning, turn on the computer and do my classes in bed."

Then, both girls get ready and go to high school for electives.

Sadie enjoys her in-school courses like painting, ASL and film studies.

Lilly goes to class for orchestra, yoga and film class.

Mom Missy says her girls have been enrolled in Utah Virtual Academy since they were each in kindergarten and loves how they're blossoming with the program.

Missy explained in lower grades, she could coach them through their studies without having to come up with the curriculum. Utah Virtual Academy supplied her with everything she needed.

Missy says the school has helped teach her daughters self-sufficiency and self-motivation.

