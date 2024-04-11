Watch Now
What is and isn't trending on social media

Social Media Trends
We talk with a social media expert about what's trending and what isn't.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 15:43:33-04

At the beginning of 2024, our Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, joined Jenny Hardman to share 3 Social Media Trends for 2024, and today we are looking at what kind of reels are currently trending or not trending.

1. Social Media Isn’t Real trend

2. April Fools - People are abstaining or avoiding triggering categories altogether, including fertility, divorce, etc.

3. "Video game fight" - couples are playfully "fighting" on social media.

If you have questions for Natalie or would like to hire her for her social media expertise, follow her on all social platforms @nataliezfat.

