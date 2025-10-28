Whatever your mental health challenge, discover your breakthrough at Serenity Mental Health Centers

The hardest part of the journey is holding on to hope when nothing seems to work.

The good news? There’s a clinic here in Salt Lake that wants to help you be your favorite version of yourself again.

Jenny Hardman sat down and spoke with providers, leaders, and patients at Serenity Mental Health Centers to learn more about the mental health innovations that are changing and saving lives.

Jason McRae, Director of Patient Operations, opened the show with a powerful introduction to Serenity’s mission: to bring hope, healing, and innovation to every person seeking relief from mental health challenges.

The team then toured Serenity’s Lehi clinic, a calm and welcoming space designed to help patients feel safe, supported, and understood from the moment they walk in. Every Serenity clinic has a serene and calm waterfall feature.

Regional psychiatric nurse practitioner lead Mah Mekolle explained Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Ketamine Infusion Therapy and the benefits patients are seeing with these treatments. These are non-medicated modalities that work to heal the root cause of mental health symptoms, rather than manage them.

For many mothers, depression and anxiety can feel isolating. But as patient Sharon J. shared, with the right care and treatment options, there is a path forward. Mothers become connected with their families again, therefore benefiting the whole unit.

For co-founder and chief operating officer, Tricia Pease, the “why” is simple: to help patients find themselves again. This philosophy drives every decision at Serenity.

Patient Daniel T. and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Bryce Gosney opened up about the benefits that fathers and men can receive when they seek mental health support. They find understanding, respect, and treatments that help them reconnect with themselves and their families.

For Nick Olsen, head TMS Tech Trainer, the actual tech is only part of the equation. The real impact comes from the connections the staff builds with their patients. The staff sees people come in at their lowest point, and over the weeks, watch them come back to life.

Patients Stacy T. and Jessaca W. shared their success with TMS. Both women described how the treatment gave them a second chance at happiness.

Patient Lily P. and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Pam Ziel highlighted how TMS can help the younger generation, just like it helped Lily.

As the segment closed, Jason McRae returned to reiterate Serenity’s impact. “We’re not just treating symptoms. We’re changing and healing people’s lives.”

From personalized treatment plans to compassionate patient care, Serenity Mental Health Centers continues to redefine what it means for people to find hope again.

Visit their website www.serenitymentalhealthcenters.com/utah-psychiatry-clinics/ or call 801-821-4783.