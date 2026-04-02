When it comes to improving your finances, start small and start now!

April is Financial Literacy Month and Mountain America Credit Union says there are simple, realistic steps people can take to improve their finances.

William Hickey, Financial Education Specialist with Mountain America Credit Union, says the biggest message is this: you don't need the perfect moment to start. Start right where you are.

Progress comes from small, consistent steps rather than perfection and big income changes.

William says even saving $15 a week makes a difference.

He suggests setting up automatic transfers to make it easy. Over a year, those small weekly deposits can add up to almost $800.

On the flip side, some people get a little extra money this time of year through tax refunds.

If you put that in a savings certificate or investment you can watch it grow. Wade says it's also smart to pay down debt.

There are times when expenses pile up unexpectedly, but Wade says it is possible to stay on track.

Wade says to get clear on what you can realistically pay and prioritize what's critical vs. what can wait.

Reach out to your creditor or service providers early if you're worried about being able to make a payment.

Those steps help protect the progress you've already made.

You can visit MACU.com/guide for more information.