Whether you're the driver, passenger, or in a rental car, your AAA Membership benefits follow you

Whether you're the driver, passenger, in a friend's car, or in a rental car, your AAA Membership benefits follow you, not the car.

By joining AAA you not only get trusted roadside assistance 24/7, but have access to on-the-spot battery testing and replacement, fuel delivery, lockout services.

Dead batteries are one of the most common reasons Members call AAA. With your AAA Membership you get on-the-spot battery services to get you back on the road right away. Members also receive batteries at a discounted price!

Requesting help is easy. Just call or use the mobile app, then track your driver's arrival in real time.

Find the right fit by choosing between three Membership Plans starting at $64.99 and featuring towing coverage up to 200 miles depending on your plan.

You can also add RV and motorcycle coverage starting with the Plus Plan and you can add up to five family members to your plan (six total), and each receives their own roadside benefits.

There are also discounts and family savings at thousands of locations nationwide including exclusive deals on theme parks like Disneyland and Universal studios, car rentals, travel, hotels, dining, shopping and more.

Enjoy savings on auto insurance, plus the more you bundle the more you save.

There are five branches located throughout the valley where you can take advantage of Member exclusive services

○ Convenient DMV services including registration renewal, license plate applications and replacements, and more.

○ One-stop travel planning including free passport photos, travel advisors, and International Driving permits.

○ Notary services, smart home security, and comprehensive insurance offerings.

You can find a location near you at mwg.aaa.com/ and follow them on Instagram @aaa_mwg and on Facebook @ AAA Mountain West Group.