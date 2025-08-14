Whether you've been dancing your whole life, or have never danced before, this event is for you

The Utah Dance Fest is for anyone who loves to dance or has never danced before!

It's a four-day retreat at the beautiful Mt. Nebo Botanical Farm and features world-class workshops, fun dance competitions and wellness activities.

There's everything from partner dances to solo dance instructions to just fun dance parties under the stars.

And, it's not all about dancing either — they want to make this a place for connection where you can meet new friends.

It's happening September 18-21, 2025 and you can learn more at utah-dancefest.com and on Instagram @utah_dancefest.