Who doesn't want to get better sleep in 2023?

Sound Sleep Medical can help you get a good night's sleep
Treat sleep apnea without the use of a CPAP.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 12:58:09-05

Do you struggle to get a good night sleep?

Sound Sleep Medical helps patients who suffer from snoring, sleep apnea, and other sleep disordered breathing.

At Sound Sleep Medical they use Oral Appliance Therapy to treat sleep apnea, without the use of a CPAP, so no electricity or distilled water.

The first 50 callers to schedule an appointment will receive A FREE sleep screening and FREE sleep consultation.

Call (801) 685-3878

  • 3 Year Warranty: Damage, etc.
  • 30-day, money-back guarantee
  • We work with major medical insurance companies.
  • Financing options

Go to soundsleepmedical.com or check them out at one of their 7 Locations in Utah: Ogden, Layton, Murray, Sandy, Murray, American Fork, and Provo.

