Who wouldn't want this "Jewels"?

Who wouldn't want "Jewels"? Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who is ready to meet her forever family!

She is a year-and-a-half-old terrier mix who loves to be a part of the family and take part in everything!

Jewels is a big fan of chewing on things so her foster mom has given her a lot of toys. Her favorite is a Halloween Snoopy that fits in her mouth.

Jewels is house trained and friendly to everyone she meets!

Her foster mom says she loves to carry around shoes and hide them in the house so you have a game of hide-and-seek every time you go somewhere!

Jewels' adoption fee is $350 which includes her harness, collar, leash and toys. She's also spayed, up-to-date on shots and she has a microchip1

If you'd like to meet Jewels, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at "Barktoberfest" on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 11am to 2pm at Camp Bow Wow at 9495 South 700 East in Sandy.

