Why did a Utah woman recently run a marathon dressed as a potato?

Debby Cannon from Syracuse, Utah has completed 195 marathons including one recent one dressed as a potato!

She was one of 26 runners selected by Potatoes USA to race the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 3, 2026 as an official Speedy Spud.

That means she was decked out in a custom-made potato costume from start to finish line.

Debby was chosen out of a nationwide applicant pool to represent a potato.

Born and raised in Idaho Falls, she's true potato baby!

She's hoping to run a marathon in all 50 states and Pennsylvania is one of her final spots.

Why potatoes? A medium (5.3 oz) skin-on potato has 26 grams of carbohydrates, which are important for optimal physical and mental performance.

It's also a nutrient-dense vegetable with more potassium than a banana (620mg vs 422mg) and 30 percent of your daily vitamin C, as well as iron and protein – nutrients that may help prevent cramps, support immunity and promote muscle function.

You can learn more at potatogoodness.com.