Why high blood pressure is known as "the silent killer"

Most of us have heard the dangers of high blood pressure, but are you at risk?

“It’s called the silent killer. We don’t necessarily know that we have symptoms,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Meltzer said high blood pressure is something we should all be watching out for.

“It’s so important to see your primary care provider and get it checked on a regular basis.”

Some people tend to think high blood pressure is something for older adults to be concerned about, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Meltzer said, “High blood pressure definitely does tend to increase its prevalence we call it as we get older – typically over 60. More common in men as well. But it’s not just an older person problem, it’s actually an emerging public health issue in younger generations.”

In Utah, we have the lowest hypertension rates in the country. But still 30-percent of men underage 50 have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

“Even kids can have high blood pressure due to some congenital or inherited illnesses,” said Meltzer. “So it’s not just an older person’s disease, in fact, it’s becoming more common in people under 50 and under 30, as well.”

This is why knowing your numbers is so important. But what should they be?

“A normal blood pressure we like to see is 120 on the top or the systolic and 80 or lower or diastolic on the bottom. When you get over 130 over 90 we start to get concerned,” said Meltzer.

Untreated hypertension can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and vision loss.

Certain people are more at risk, for factors beyond their control. But there are some contributing factors you can change.

“Not getting enough physical activity. Poor dietary choices including high salt or high fat intake. Being overweight or obese also raises your risk,” said Meltzer.

Meltzer said excessive drinking and smoking along with lack of sleep can also lead to a higher risk of hypertension, along with chronic stress.