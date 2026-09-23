"Why is my concrete sinking?" What Salt Lake homeowners should know

Is your concrete sinking? Marco Cevenini, with Groundworks, joined us with what Salt Lake homeowners should know.

He explained that concrete relies in the ground beneath it for support. Soil can settle, shift erode or develop voids over time.

When that support changes, concrete can crack, sink, or become uneven.

Marco says homeowners should look for one slab sitting higher or lower than another, widening cracks, sinking driveways, sidewalks, patios or steps, gaps beneath concrete, and areas where water collects.

Sinking concrete doesn't always need to be replaced. Leveling may be an option.

The goal is to stabilize the unsupported area and lift up the concrete where possible.

Severely cracked or deteriorated concrete may need to be replaced.

An inspection can determine which approach makes the most sense.

Groundworks offers free inspections to help homeowners understand what's causing the problem and what repair options may be available.

Visit Groundworks.com for more information.