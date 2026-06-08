Why more people choose to be a member of America First Credit Union

America First is the largest, and one of the oldest, credit unions in the state.

It is built on the philosophy of "people helping people, and "helping your money do more."

Their "members first" focus has led America First to serve more members than ever.

We talked with Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations, about the benefits of membership.

He says America First membership means better rates, full-service financial support, 24/7 digital access, personalized guidance, and real member perks—all backed by a credit union committed to strengthening the communities it serves.

Members have access to everything they need in one place—from checking and savings accounts to low-rate loans, credit cards, IRAs, and business services—designed to support every stage of financial life.

With robust online and mobile banking, members can manage their money anytime, anywhere—plus enjoy features like direct deposit, mobile transfers, and seamless account access.

America First combines local decision-making with one-on-one financial counseling, giving members personalized support and education to help them improve and maintain financial health.

Membership comes with added value—like tax preparation discounts, giveaways, and special promotions—while also supporting community initiatives through charitable giving and local partnerships.

And Dave says now is a great time to take advantage of a great membership opportunity.

He says new members can earn $150 by opening a savings and checking account. And there are ways to earn up to $200 more too!

To take advantage of this bonus, visit any America First branch, go to AmericaFirst.com or contact them at 1-800-999-3961.