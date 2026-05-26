Why one woman visited all 500+ parks in the Salt Lake area

City Cast Salt Lake is a daily, local podcast and newsletter about all things happening in and around the Salt Lake Valley.

From new restaurants to local politics, to what to do this weekend... if it's happening in Salt Lake, they're talking about it.

City Cast Salt Lake podcast host Ali Vallarta had a New Year's resolution to visit every park

in Salt Lake County; all 511 of them.

After two years, she completed her goal, and City Cast created a map based on the data she collected.

We talked with City Cast Salt Lake Executive Producer Emily Means who says they discovered some interesting facts about parks including that wealth doesn't predict park quality and a quarter of county households aren't within walking distance to a park.

You can find the parks map at saltlake.citycast.fm/parks and for an explainer on how to use the parks map visit their IG.

