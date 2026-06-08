Why seeing Alaska on a Holland America cruise is a special experience

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joined us from the deck of the MS Eurodam, one of the Holland America ships sailing to Alaska this summer.

She says this ship is one of six Holland America currently has sailing in the region, and they have been in the area longer than anyone else, so they know how to create the perfect experience for guests.

Emily says there are so many things to enjoy, on board and at port, including amazing shore excursions.

Holland America really wants their guests to understand what they're seeing so they offer expert narration, wildlife interpretation, cultural storytelling and destination dining.

Emily says on their Alaska cruises they source local ingredients as well as bring Northwest comfort food on board.

If you choose a fishing excursion, you can bring your catch on board and the chef will cook it up for you.

Emily says some of her favorite parts is seeing nature like whales, bears and bald eagles.

You can follow her journey @thetravelmom on social media and book your vacation now at hollandamerica.com.