Why the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah is so impactful to survivors and thrivers

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 11 at America First Field.

It's a new location that will make it easier for people of all fitness levels and abilities to participate.

The route at the Field is one mile, but it can be done three times which makes it a 5k so people looking for a longer option have one as well.

Jeneanne Lock, a cancer survivor and coordinator with American Cancer Society, says the walk is a chance for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike to celebrate life and honor loved ones.

Jeneanne has breast cancer in her family so she had her baseline mammogram early. She was diagnosed about 10 years ago after finding a lump herself during a self-check.

At the event: there will be a survivor tent with swag bags and treats; family-friendly music and an impactful program; vendor expo with sponsors and nonprofits as well as food trucks.

Registration for the walk is open, and the event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at American First Field with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

The American Cancer Society is celebrating 40 years of turning breast cancer awareness into action to save lives and they are encouraging everyone to do more than wear pink, to go beyond ribbons and awareness, to take action.

Let's get loud, walk together, share stories, volunteer, get screened, and support our communities.

Because when it comes to ending breast cancer as we know it, every dollar, every step, every signature, every screening matters.

In Utah, it is estimated that 2,290 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the US, after skin cancer. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime in the US.

Regular screening can catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

