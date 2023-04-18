Why you should turn your A/C on now!

Turn on your air conditioner today!

That's the advice of The PLACE Home Services partner, Any Hour Services.

Jenny talked with Mike Wilson who says when it gets hot everyone turns their units on. If it has a problem, you probably will have to wait longer than you want to get it fixed.

First, go to your thermostat and turn it from heat or auto to cool. Turn it low enough to make it kick on.

Second, go outside to the unit and make sure the fan is going.

Third, go back inside and feel to make sure cold air is coming out of the vents.

Mike also recommends checking your furnace filter and changing it if it's dirty.

If you do need someone to check out your system, visit anyhourservices.com or call 801-443-7540.