Wickedly Fun: Flanker is mixing up "Wicked 2" inspired Halloween cocktails

"Wicked" Cocktails at Flanker
Are you more of an Elphaba or a Galinda?
"Wicked" Cocktails at Flanker SLC
Spooky season is in full swing and Flanker is taking it to a wickedly fun new level with show-stopping "Wicked 2" Halloween cocktails.

The drinks are inspired by this year's anticipated sequel!

The Elphaba: Espolón Blanco Tequila, Midori Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Supersawa
A vibrant, tropical twist with a hint of sweetness and citrus, this emerald-green cocktail channels Elphaba's bold, magical energy.

The Galinda: Grey Goose Le Citron, Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosa, Pama Liqueur, Cranberry
Effervescent, crisp, and beautifully pink, this cocktail embodies the charm and sparkle of Galinda herself.

Flanker is a vibrant dining and entertainment destination blending chef-driven American fare, craft cocktails, and dynamic nightlife in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

It's a multi-concept venue featuring a lively restaurant, simulators, karaoke suites, DJ, and a hidden speakeasy (The Hidden Boot).

You can learn more at flankerslc.com.

