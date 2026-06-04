Wouldn't it be amazing if you got everything you ever asked for?

Wouldn't it be amazing if you asked for something and got it? Not once, but every single time?

Forbes Riley says she knows how to make that happen and she can help you too!

Forbes is a "master of pitching", in fact she wrote the book on it! She also has helped pitch businesses over two billion dollars in revenue.

She started out as a TV host and actress and now helps people get what they ask for, literally.

And, she says "the pitch" can work for parents all the way to bosses when done correctly.

Forbes goes live every Sunday on Zoom and it's free to attend.

You can get her book, Pitch Secrets A to Z at any book store or at pitchsecretsbook.com.