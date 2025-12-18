Write a Letter: How putting your thoughts on paper connects to your kids, grandkids and future grandkids.

Thomas McMinn, founder of DADHOOD, encourages all the dads out there to write a legacy letter to their children, grandchildren and future grandchildren.

He explained that legacy letters preserve more than assets, they preserve identity and values to pass om to your kids.

Thomas encourages his DADHOOD podcast audience to include not only core values and aspirations, but also personal stories, both wins and struggles.

He says it's easy to assume children "just know" their parents' values or feelings, but writing them down ensures those messages remain.

You don't need special writing skills to write a letter, just put your feelings down on paper.

You can learn more about DADHOOD at dadhood.co.