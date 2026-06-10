You are invited to the saltiest party of the year at the Great Salt Lake

Lakefest is the preeminent Great Salt Lake community festival, gathering hundreds of Utahns to foster connection and build a movement committed to saving the lake.

It's free and open to the pubic with art workshops, kayaking and canoeing, SciEd activities, a cardboard boat race, food trucks and live music all day!

It's put on by Grow the Flow Utah, which is a powerful coalition of non-profits, farmers, scientists, politicians, and every day Utahns who are working to restore the lake.

On the tail end of the worst snowpack on record, Great Salt Lake is back on the brink of reaching a record low elevation impacting the world renowned ecosystem.

Jake Dreyfous, Managing Director of Grow the Flow Utah, says saving it will take all of us.

Every Utahn can make a difference in Great Salt Lake's restoration by taking meaningful measures to reduce their outdoor water use, engaging in constructive civic outreach to your elected officials to encourage more action and funding for the Lake, and spreading the word about GSL's conservation with members in your community.

You can also take part in Lakefest on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 10am-4pm at Great Salt Lake State Park.

Find more information at GrowTheFlowUtah.org/lakefest and at GrowGSL.org.