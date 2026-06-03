You can celebrate summer 2026 in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Join the city of Hurricane for the annual Summer Kick-Off event and get the season started off right. On Friday, June 5,2 026, there will be water slides, a dunk tank, splash pad, games and a movie, all happening at Dixie Springs Park. Click here for more information.

One of downtown Ogden's most anticipated summer events is also on Friday, June 5, 2026. Three blocks of Historic 25th Street will be filled with classic, custom and modern cars. There will also be youth activities in the park and live entertainment. Click here for more information.

It's a big weekend in Ogden because on Saturday, June 6, 2026 it's the Chalk Fest. Streets will be transformed into art live before your eyes. You can not only watch, but participate in the project too. Click here for more information.

Bountiful is also having a Chalk Art Festival from Wednesday, June 3 to Saturday, June 6, 2026 on Historic Main Street. In addition to watching artists at work you can enjoy live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities all week long. Click here for more information.

It's Safe Kid Day in Davis County on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Families are invited to learn about health and safety in a fun and interactive environment with prizes, fire trucks, balloon twisters and more at Northridge High School in Layton. Click here for more information.

SOJO Summerfest is South Jordan's biggest event of the year and it's going on through Saturday, June 6, 2026. There will be a parade, live entertainment, a carnival, family activities and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Kick off the summer at Children's Day at Meadows Community Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 6, 2026. There will be live music, crafts, interactive booths and all kinds of family fun. Click here for more information.

The annual talent show "Taylorsville's Got Talent" is on Saturday, June 6m, 2026 and this includes four age groups starting with kids 12 and under, all performing on the Centennial Plaza Stage. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.