You can donate to the America First Charitable Foundation's Diaper Drive through May 31

You still have time to donate to the America First Charitable Foundation's Diaper Drive!

You can donate new, unopened packs of diapers at any branch through May 31, 2026 or you can make a monetary donation.

This is the fourth year America First has been hosting the diaper drive, providing assistance to thousands of disadvantaged families.

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank, which runs the diaper program in our state, says diapers are a basic need but are not covered by SNAP/EBT benefits.

That means parents are forced to make impossible choices like buying food or diapers, and that choice can impact a child's health, access to childcare and a parent's ability to work.

Each diaper donated represents one less hard choice for a family.

When the community comes together, we ensure parents can focus on work, children can stay in childcare, and babies have what they need to be safe, dry, and healthy.

Don't forget Utah Food Bank always accepts food, time and money as well if you can help people in our community who can't afford to put food on the table.

You can learn more at americafirst.com and utahfoodank.org.