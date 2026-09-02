You can feel good about filling your cup at Lucky Ones Coffee.

Lucky Ones Coffee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that creates meaningful employment and job training for people with disabilities.

Jenny Hardman has loved going to the location in Park City since it opened its doors in 2018, and now there's a location in Salt Lake City's Marmalade District inside the library too.

She stopped by to talk with some of the workers as well as Partnership & Community Engagement Coordinator Chelsea Haven who says in addition to providing on-the-job training, they help employees with skills for employment outside of the coffee shop too.

You can get your favorite coffees, and seasonal ones too like the Pumpkin Pie Chai that's on the menu for fall.

And, every purchase helps build brighter futures — so you can fill good about filling your cup!

In fact both cafes are self-sustaining, which means every donation goes directly towards creating more jobs, expanding training, and supporting the personal and professional growth of the team.

You can learn more at luckyonescoffee.com.