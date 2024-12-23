You can feel the holiday spirit at the Salt Lake International Aiport

The Salt Lake International Airport is all decked out for the holidays!

Jenny Hardman talked with Operations Manager David Tingey to see what it takes to bring the holiday spirit to the airport.

You can't miss the giant tree, in fact it's the largest tree Modern Display has ever sold in Utah.

But that's not all — David says they grow all of their poinsettias in the onsite greenhouse, all 1,600 of them.

There is also a mile of garland around the terminals as well as six 12-foot-tall nutcrackers and 39 6 1/2 foot tall nutcrackers.

The wreaths you see around are all 8-9 feet tall! And, there are giant snowflakes outside and in.

They start the decorating around Thanksgiving, so that passengers will feel the joy of the holidays as they travel through.

You can learn more at saltlakeairport.com.