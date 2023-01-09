Watch Now
You can get a new style of Unrakd hand towels twice a month!

Unrakd Hand Towels
This small Utah business makes the softest hand towels ever! And, they come out with new designs every two weeks.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 09, 2023
Unrakd towels are made with function and design in mind.

They are a lightweight, microfiber and polyester mix with a waffle weave type of fabric. They are super soft, absorbent and ideal for drying and scrubbing.

You can use them to dry dishes in the kitchen, hands in the bathroom, cars after a wash, and wiping up spills.

Unrakd have many different designs from vibrant colors to neutral tones and new styles come out every two weeks!

The towels are designed and printed locally in Utah, so the small business supports other local small businesses.

For more information please visit: unrakd.com.

