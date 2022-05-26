Watch
The Place

You can get everything from spices to the smokers at BBQ Pit Stop

The BBQ Pit Stop has more than 400 sauces and spices and the smokers you need for Memorial Day cookouts.
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:47:48-04

Are you thinking of cooking out this weekend? Rich Bonaduce stopped by a place that can get you ready... from the spices to the smokers.

BBQ Pit Stop has five locations in Utah: Logan, Layton, Lehi, St. George and Murray.

They have all kinds of smokers from charcoal to pellets and they sell everything you need to fire them up.

Don't know where to start? The employees are all Pit Masters and can help you with every step.

You'll also find more than 400 rubs and sauces at BBQ Pit Stop, so they have something for everyone's taste.

They even sell the meat from their butcher shop in the Logan location. It's local as much as possible and you can select Wagu, Choice and Prime. There are even handmade brats.

You can learn more by going to bbqpitstop.com.

