You can get the popular Boss Biscuits made popular by Ted Lasso at Utah's Gourmandise

If you're a fan of the TV series Ted Lasso, you know all about Boss Biscuits.

If you're not familiar, the biscuits became a central theme in the show when the character Ted homemakes them to give to the owner of the team, Rebecca, and that ultimately softens her to him.

Damaris Oakes with Gourmandise says they've been making them since 2020, but at first they didn't know if they would sell.

But, they took off and it quickly became common for businesses, friends and family to buy them for their co-workers, watch parties, kids and as gifts.

Damaris says they're made with simple ingredients, just butter, sugar, salt, and flour.

Gourmandise's Boss Biscuits come in the pink box from the show as well as the green army man that Ted uses as a symbol of "I see you & I'm with you".

They have fresh boxes every day, but only a limited amount at each of their three storefront locations in Salt Lake, Draper and American Fork.

Until the end of August you can get a box of 6 biscuits for just $8.25.

You can order online at gourmandise.com.